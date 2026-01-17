Ridge Holland Provides Health Update After Neck Surgery

Former WWE star Ridge Holland, also known as Luke Menzies, has been sidelined from in-ring action since he suffered an injury on the September 27, 2025, episode of TNA iMPACT.

He was participating in the show as part of WWE and TNA’s collaboration. Menzies underwent neck surgery in November of the same year.

Recently, Holland took to his Twitter (X) account to provide an update on his health status. According to his post, he has been cleared for unrestricted physical exercise after eight weeks of recovery.

Holland wrote, “As of today I’m fully cleared to return to unrestricted physical exercise after my 2 level cervical disc replacement I had 8 weeks ago…UNREAL. I just need to get these screws out of my foot next. You can call me the Bionic Yorkshireman!”

Holland was released from his WWE contract in November 2025. Although he had been informed that his deal would not be renewed, his decision to express frustration on Twitter (X) led the company to terminate his contract early.

There are currently no updates on when Holland may return to the ring, whether he will return, or where that might be, but information will be provided as it becomes available.