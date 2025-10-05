Ridge Holland Provides Health Update Following Lisfranc Surgery

WWE star Ridge Holland underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury he sustained during a recent iMPACT television taping for TNA Wrestling.

This injury is expected to sideline Holland for a period ranging from several months to a year, depending on its severity.

Holland took to his Twitter (X) account to share a video where he provided an update on his health following the surgery.

In the video, Holland mentioned that he was taking painkillers to manage his discomfort post-surgery. He reflected on the last seven years, describing it as a bumpy journey, and lamented that just as he was beginning to gain momentum in TNA, he suffered this setback.

Despite the challenges, he expressed enthusiasm for his return and his goal of getting into the best shape of his life. He concluded by thanking his fans and the Andrews Orthopedic Team in Birmingham, Alabama.