Riho Set To Return To Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling On January 4

By
James Hetfield
-

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling (TJPW) announced that All Elite Wrestling star Riho is set to make her return to the promotion as part of their January 4, 2024 event at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Riho last appeared for the promotion at the Wrestle Princess III event back in October 2022.

You can check out the announcement below:

