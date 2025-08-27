Rikishi Discusses Negotiations And Speculation Around Karrion Kross

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed various topics on an episode of his Off The Top podcast, including the speculation surrounding Karrion Kross’ situation with WWE, which is being viewed as a work.

Rikishi said, “Well, thank you to Seth Rollins for setting it up. Or setting it off, right? Because now everybody — who knows? But at the end of the day, it’s nice to have the fans wondering. I feel, that cat Kross, he’s a good worker. I don’t know how he is backstage. Is he political? Does he play ball, or does he stay in his lane, or is he trying to create his own lane? So I don’t know.”

He continued, “If in case it is, man, I wouldn’t think that they would go that route, because they just did it with Seth Rollins, right? So who knows? I don’t know. Hopefully they can work things out, they’re able to re-sign this cat. I’m a fan of his. For me, I don’t know people personally but when I watched a new talent on TV, all I’m looking at is just the product, how this guy here is able to work. Can he be a plus to the company, and that’s how I feel about Karrion Kross.”

On Kross leaving WWE:

“Good luck to him. At the end of the day, this is the business of professional wrestling. This is what we go through. It’s called negotiations, you know? So you’ve got to kind of negotiate the right way. And sometimes you might want to take less money just to get in there to prove to them that ‘I’m worth this money that I’m asking for.’ So we’ll see. You know, I’m sure the people in the WWE understands the talent. I don’t know about the TKO, I don’t know about UFC, even if they have anything to do with these type of meetings. Hopefully not, because how can they understand a business that WWE has been standing on well over 100 years, you know. So if anyone knows the boys, it’s WWE.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)