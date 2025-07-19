Rikishi Encourages Naomi & Jimmy Uso To Grow The Family

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared heartfelt praise and personal reflections following Naomi’s (Trinity Fatu) recent Women’s World Championship victory. Speaking on a new episode of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the proud father-in-law celebrated the moment as a culmination of Naomi’s hard work and resilience.

“Big congratulations to my daughter-in-law, man. It’s been a long journey for her,” Rikishi said. “You and I know, the fans know… what work that she’s put in. She’s done it all… and now to be able to come back again and get this opportunity, I’m sure she’s very happy.”

Rikishi urged Naomi to enjoy this championship reign and make the most of her moment:

“This is your time again. Run with it. Enjoy it, and don’t forget to bring that belt home to ‘Pops’.”

Naomi won the Women’s World Title at WWE Evolution by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract—marking a career-defining achievement after years of dedication. Rikishi acknowledged the significance of her accomplishment and then shifted gears to share a more personal hope:

“I’ve been asking her and my son, Jonathan [Jimmy Uso], for a minute, man. Every time I see her, ‘When are you gonna bring me a grandson or granddaughter?’ So let’s hope for… hopefully, that happens.”

Looking to Naomi’s future beyond the ring, Rikishi floated the idea of both Naomi and Jimmy transitioning into Hollywood, citing their charisma and presence. As for how he’d like to see Naomi’s wrestling journey conclude, the former Intercontinental Champion pitched a dream retirement scenario:

“I would like to see her go out beating an icon of the business,” he said, listing names like Jazz, Miss Jackie, Ivory, and Trish Stratus. He also paid tribute to the late Chyna, saying, “If Chyna was alive, oh, man… the number one women’s icon there that really paved the way.”

Naomi’s recent success has earned widespread respect from fans and peers alike, and with her family firmly behind her—including one of wrestling’s most legendary patriarchs—her reign as champion is shaping up to be something truly special.