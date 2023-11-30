Road Dogg Believes He Is A Better “Sports Entertainer” Than Will Ospreay

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he thinks he is a better “sports entertainer” than AEW/NJPW star Will Ospreay. Here was James’ response:

“Yes. I’m not a better wrestler than Will Ospreay, not a better professional wrestler. He can’t even speak, the English bruv.”

When mentioned that Ospreay still has a long career ahead of him, James said the following:

“Does he? He’s broken in half, halfway, bless his heart, he’s 16 years old and already has 17 knee replacements and have them horse knees put in. I’m just kidding. That kid is incredible. I’m busting chops. That kid is stinkin’ incredible, and could work circles around me on my best day. I’m not saying anything like that, but the kid ain’t a WWE Hall of Famer just yet.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)