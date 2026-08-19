Road Dogg Claims AEW Turned Him Away Because Of His “Political/Core Beliefs”

Former WWE creative team member “Road Dogg” Brian James has claimed that he was previously turned away by AEW because of his “political/core beliefs,” making the allegation during a social media exchange that began with his praise for Austin and Colten Gunn.

The discussion started when James took to Twitter/X to argue that The Gunns have reached a level beyond AEW’s tag team championship and the other teams in the division. He also directly called on AEW President Tony Khan to take notice of the brothers. “Tag titles are beneath them at this point as is EVERY OTHER TEAM and I mean EVERY TEAM AEW @TonyKhan I heard you didn’t sleep…… you’re sleeping on these boys #OUDK #SUCKIT #Nothing2lose”

Wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com disagreed with James’ characterization of the AEW tag team titles, pointing to the caliber of wrestlers who have held tag team championships throughout wrestling history. “I will say this. For all the people who championed him coming to AEW, saying the tag titles are ‘beneath’ Austin & Colten Gunn shows an lack of understanding of AEW tag titles. They weren’t beneath Omega & Page, nor Christian & Copeland, nor FTR, nor Young Bucks. Saying tag titles are ‘beneath’ anyone is a fed brain issue. Ospreay has the trios titles in NJPW. Mistico has a tag title in AEW. Don’t even get me started on history like Funks or Stevens & Patterson.”

James then fired back with a sarcastic response referencing Meltzer’s well-known match rating system. “My bad Dave, I forgot, when it comes to wrestling, ONLY your opinion matters 5 star tweet sir! #GOTME #OUCH #SUCKIT”

My bad Dave, I forgot, when it comes to wrestling, ONLY your opinion matters

5 star tweet sir! #GOTME #OUCH #SUCKIT https://t.co/d5AacxGGUX — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) August 19, 2026

The conversation subsequently took another turn when a fan suggested that publicly arguing with someone associated with AEW would not help James if he was interested in working for the company.

The fan wrote, “Sir, if you really want a job in AEW you shouldn’t be publicly arguing with their executive vice president of Communications like this!!”

James responded by claiming that AEW had already rejected him because of his political or personal beliefs. He also stressed that he neither donated to nor voted for Donald Trump while questioning why he believed he had been held responsible for the actions of his father. “Actually, I was turned away because of my political/ core beliefs That happened IN AMERICA I didn’t donate to or vote for Trump, BUT his old man did, why was I punished ?”

James did not provide additional details in the quoted exchange regarding when he was allegedly turned away, who made the decision, or what specific circumstances led him to believe his political or core beliefs were responsible.

As such, the claim represents James’ account of the situation, and no supporting evidence or response from AEW was included in the exchange.

James has previously worked extensively behind the scenes in WWE, including roles on the company’s creative team, in addition to his well-known on-screen career as a member of D-Generation X and The New Age Outlaws.