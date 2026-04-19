Road Dogg Opens Up About Leaving WWE Creative Role

Brian James has spoken candidly about his decision to step away from WWE’s creative team earlier this year.

It was reported in March 2026 that the former WWE star, best known as “Road Dogg,” had resigned from his backstage role after expressing dissatisfaction with his position.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, James addressed the situation and pointed to his lack of creative involvement as a key factor in his departure.

“Did any of you watch [Unreal]? I know you’re not a fan of the show. I’m old, so I’m not a fan of it either. It’s a little behind the scenes. I don’t need to tell you what happened. I feel like if you watch that show, you saw what happened.”

Despite his frustrations, James made it clear there are no hard feelings toward those still working within the company.

“I have friends there that are still gonna be there. I have gripes. I do have gripes, but in saying that, it even sounds sh*tty to say, like, ‘oh, you’re just gonna gripe about some stuff then?’ Like, why? What? Some of the people there are still my friends.”

He went on to explain that feeling undervalued creatively played a major role in his decision to leave.

“I feel like I was done a little wrong, and I feel like I was receiving a paycheck and I didn’t have any purpose. I was making a dollar, but I wasn’t making any decisions. I was, you know what I mean?”

James added that his priorities have shifted at this stage of his life, placing greater importance on making a meaningful impact rather than simply earning a salary.

“I think I can make a difference somewhere where maybe I don’t make as many dollars. And that, in this phase of my life, that’s what I’m thinking about.”

James had been part of WWE’s creative system in various roles over the years, contributing both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more wrestling news and backstage updates.