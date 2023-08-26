Road Dogg Thinks Highly Of Becky Lynch, Talks Transition Into “The Man”

Road Dogg Brian James has a lot of respect for Becky Lynch.

Both as a performer and as a human being.

The WWE legend and producer spoke on his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast about “The Man” and how she is a Superstar of a human being.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he thinks highly of Becky Lynch: “[She’s a] superstar human being. I give people their credit. People could think what they think about different people and all, and you heard me say, like I always say, ‘She is a great person.’ Becky’s always been nothing but a class act and a professional, and that’s the truth. Behind the scenes, have we ever disagreed with each other? Heck yeah. Have we ever maybe raised our voices between me and her and Charlotte [Flair]? We talk stuff out and we work stuff out, and it was for the good of the television show. So, she’s a super superstar human, always a super professional.”

On Lynch reinventing herself into The Man in 2018: “We all felt what she was doing. We all wrote and created in that same similar direction and [created] with her closely too, collaboration. She knocked it out of the park every time she went out there. And so yeah, I’ve always been a big supporter.”

Check out the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.