Rob Kligman Provides Update On The Distribution Of TNA Wrestling

Rob Kligman, a former WWE executive who became the chief revenue officer (CRO) at Anthem Sports Group this past month, spoke with EssentiallySports on a number of topics including what he aims to do with the distribution of TNA Wrestling and how leveraging both the OTT (over-the-top) platforms as well as the traditional broadcast channels is important in order to reach a wider audience.

Kligman said, “OTT has given us an outlet that was previously non-existent. It’s simple and powerful, especially for content-driven opportunities. However, while OTT is vital, it’s not the only factor. We aim to secure a distribution deal that combines both OTT and broadcast to maximize our reach.”

On the significance of OTT as it will allow the fans to access content in any device they choose to:

“Companies need to excel in their OTT offerings to ensure their content is available wherever their audience wants to watch.”

You can check out Kligman’s comments in the video below.

