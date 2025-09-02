Rob Van Dam Calls Eric Bischoff One Of The Smartest Guys He Knows

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently conducted a livestream on his YouTube channel, during which he covered various topics.

One of the highlights was his discussion about former WCW President Eric Bischoff, whom he regards as one of the smartest individuals he knows.

RVD said, “I think Eric is one of the smartest guys that I know. I respect him for his intelligence. I think he, you know, has a bit of an aura about himself that — I think I have it sometimes too. Not the same [way]. For him, it’s more about being smarter … what’s the word I’m looking for …”

He continued, “I think that sometimes, like, if you think a lot about yourself and think you’re better than everybody else, anyway. Pompous [is the word I’m looking for] — I don’t think that he’s pompous, but I think that the way that I feel his energy, I think he holds that back.”

RVD added, “I don’t feel like he’s pompous, but from his perspective, he feels like he’s smarter than everyone else, and he has to keep it in to not come across as arrogant.”

You can check out RVD’s comments in the video below.