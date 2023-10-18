Rob Van Dam Calls Rey Mysterio A “Cross-Cultural Superhero Role Model”

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently took to an episode of his “One of a Kind” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how fellow WWE Hall of Famer and reigning United States Champion Rey Mysterio has proven that he can overcome anything.

RVD said, “Being a cross-cultural superhero role model like he is, he’s introduced a lot of kids to this imaginative world where they can not only believe in superhero-like fantasies and luchadors, but they can believe in themselves, too. Besides just being such a bridge-gapper between smaller guys and proving that if you’re really good enough, you could overcome a lot of everything, not just you can overcome a lot of everything if you’ve got enough talent. He proves that without being specifically narrowed into just his size.”

