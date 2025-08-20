Rob Van Dam Compares His WWE Struggles To Karrion Kross’ Situation

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) discussed various topics, including Karrion Kross and his recent departure from WWE, on an episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast.

RVD said, “Yeah, he’s super dude, from first-hand experience, great guy. But also he’s like super over. I don’t know about any parallels. I don’t recognize the parallels that maybe are asked about. I don’t know. Except — you know, when I was there at WWE, I was the guy that the fans felt like the office doesn’t see, ‘I’m being held back. There’s everyone’s pushing for me.’ Seemed like everyone had an RVD sign. With him, I understand he sold the most T-shirts [online].”

On parallels between himself and Kross:

“When I was there, there was always talk that there was one guy in the office that said, ‘No, Rob’s not the right guy to go with.’ And whoever that guy was — [cough] Triple H [cough] — he had enough leverage to where other people fell in behind and went with that decision. So in that respect, I could see parallels, because he definitely seems like, regardless of his popularity, that they’re not capitalizing with them and and so there’s that.”

On the behind-the-scenes nature of the contract dispute:

“It also seems like — from what I could see, it seems like they’re really f**king with him. And I don’t know why. I have no idea what it’s about. But I saw where he said his contract was up and they gave him a renewal offer, but he had 24 hours to do it, and wouldn’t answer any questions about it. So that automatically sounds like they’re f**king with him. I mean, I’m already trying to think like, is there possible factors that we don’t consider? Like, maybe it had to be 24 hours because they were leaving to go overseas. And if he was going to stay on the schedule and not change anything, then they were going to need him to sign that because he was already off contract. I’m trying to think of possibilities that that basic thinkers aren’t going to think of. Maybe there was a reason because he didn’t want time off and something like that. I don’t know, but it sounds like they’re not — I don’t know, not acquiescing to his perceived demand. And that’s where it gets into a deep conversation.

On having an open mind:

“I was in that position, there’s always people, you know. Was R-Truth in that? Is he the exception? Because I was telling Katie — not to be pro or negative on any particular talent, but just trying to take as open mind of a perspective as I can. Because I certainly see the situation different now than I did when it was me in the wrestling boots and I felt like I was being backed. Now having a bigger picture, I look at it like if you legitimize the guy’s position that doesn’t see you being there, then whether it’s personal or business it’s still business and it’s valid. And that guy certainly has the position to call those shots.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)