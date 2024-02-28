Roderick Strong Believes His Match At AEW Revolution Is The Biggest Of His Career

AEW star Roderick Strong recently appeared on an episode of the Under The Ring podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

Strong said, “I knew of him (Orange Cassidy) prior to him being Orange Cassidy, right?… and then once he became Orange Cassidy… it was one of those, exactly that, like, if he couldn’t wrestle as well as he could and can, it probably would have turned me off. But, the fact that he is so skilled, it makes it very impressive. Just how creative he is with it and it just being so different makes it so enjoyable to watch.”

He also talked about how his match at AEW Revolution is the biggest of his career.

“Biggest match of my career (coming up at AEW Revolution). I do honestly (think that). It’s the most important one, I will tell you that. Like I said, he’s just set such a high standard and this is a real challenge in what I call the second phase of my career and coming back from everything and he’s just gonna be the right opponent and I just can’t wait to show the world what we can do.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



