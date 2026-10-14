ROH Final Battle 2026 Reportedly Set For December 4 In San Antonio

According to Fightful.com, Ticketmaster had previously posted pre-sale information for ROH’s Final Battle pay-per-view (PPV) this year. However, that page is no longer available. It listed the event to be held at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, on December 4th.

It’s important to note that ROH has not yet officially announced the date. It is possible that this information was preliminary and could change when confirmed.

For reference, ROH Final Battle 2025 took place on December 5th in Columbus, Ohio, and featured a main event where Athena retained the ROH Women’s World Championship against Persephone.

Additionally, AEW will be in Laredo, Texas, on December 2nd for Dynamite. The location for the December 5th episode of Collision has not been announced yet. However, AEW Collision often shares the same venue as ROH PPVs when those events take place.

ROH’s most recent PPV was Death Before Dishonor, which occurred on August 21st at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.