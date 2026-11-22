All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, scheduled for next month.

ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title against Emi Sakura. Additionally, the ROH World Tag Team Titles will be on the line. First, El Sky Team (Místico and Máscara Dorada) will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero and Volador Jr.) at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on November 27. The winners of that match will go on to defend the belts at Final Battle.

Previously announced for the show, ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title in a Survival of the Fittest match, although his opponents have not yet been announced. The finals of the ROH Women’s Television Championship Tournament will also take place, as it was recently revealed that Red Velvet had to vacate the title due to injury.

Moreover, ROH World TV Champion Action Andretti will defend his title in a three-way match against Adam Priest and ELP. Finally, ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will defend her championship against Hyan.

ROH Final Battle 2026 is set to take place on Friday, December 4, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

Friday, Dec. 4

San Antonio, TX | @BoeingCenterSA#ROHFinalBattle | https://t.co/Y9N0A6uQhh ROH World Tag Team Title The stakes are HIGH! The winner of El Sky Team vs. Don Callis Family will defend the ROH World Tag Team Title at Final Battle! pic.twitter.com/XyLUIzSOAh — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 21, 2026