All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, scheduled for next week.

The Artist of Stardom Champions, the Triangle of Madness (“The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue), will defend their titles against AZM and the Death Riders’ “The Problem” Marina Shafir and Miyu Amasaki.

Also announced for the show is ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who will defend her title against Emi Sakura. In addition, the ROH World Tag Team Titles will be on the line. El Sky Team (Místico and Máscara Dorada) will first defend their titles against the Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azúcar” Romero and Volador Jr.) at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on November 27. The winners of that match will then go on to defend the belts at Final Battle.

Furthermore, ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title in a Survival of the Fittest Match against “Dunkzilla” Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family, along with several other competitors to be announced. The finals of the ROH Women’s Television Championship Tournament will also take place, as Red Velvet has vacated the title due to injury.

Additionally, ROH World TV Champion Action Andretti will defend his title in a three-way match against Adam Priest and ELP. Finally, ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will defend her championship against Hyan.

ROH Final Battle 2026 is set to take place on Friday, December 4, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.