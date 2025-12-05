ROH Final Battle Results – December 5, 2025

Tag Team Match

The Outrunners (Truth Mangum & Turbo Floyd) defeated The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) via Total Recall on Nese (9:13) (Pre Show)

Leila Grey defeated Zayda Steel via Angel’s Wings (6:33) (Pre Show)

Ace Austin defeated Lee Johnson via The Fold (9:31) (Pre Show)

Tag Team Match

Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garica) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) via Busaiku Knee on Gibson (10:08) (Pre Show)

Finals Of The Women’s Pure Title Tournament

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Billie Starkz via Venus De Milo (13:52) (NEW CHAMPION!!!)

Non Title 30 Min Iron Man Match

Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Nigel McGuinness via Bridging Pin (31:59) (Recommend) (Match went into Sudden Death)

Women’s Television Title Match

Red Velvet defeated Mercedes Mone (c) via Stack Pin (13:44) (NEW CHAMPION!!!)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

La Faccion Ingobernable (Sammy Guevara & The Beast Mortos) defeated Tommy Billington & Adam Priest via Corkscrew Moonsault on Billington (13:11) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)

Eddie Kingston defeated Josh Woods via DDT (9:44)

6 Man Tag Team Titles Match

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) defeated Sky Flight (Scoripo Sky, Dante Martin & Darius Martin) via Roll Up (11:29) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

AEW National Title Match

Ricochet (c) defeated Dalton Castle via Spirit Gun via (14:57) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

ROH World Title Survival Of The Fittest Match

Bandido (c) defeated Blake Christian, Komander, Hechicero, ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara & ROH World Tag Team Champion The Beast Mortos via Roll Up on Hechicero (27:55) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Women’s Title Match

Athena (c) defeated Persephone via O Face (27:09) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)