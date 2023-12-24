ROH TV On HonorClub Spoilers For Next Week

Matches were taped before and after the “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Collision on Saturday night for future episodes of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results from the taping.

ROH TV ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS FROM 12/23 TAPING

Griff Garrison pinned Serpentico.

Lance Archer pinned JP Harlow.

Tony Nese defeated an unannounced “Texas Kid” (as Mark Sterling described him on the mic before the match.)

Dalton Castle defeated Peter Avalon.

Bryan Keith and The Von Erichs defeated The Iron Savages. No Kevin Von Erich.

Queen Amitala defeated Maya World.

Ethan Page pinned Johnny TV after Dalton Castle came out on stage, which distracted TV.

Billie Starkz defeated Vertvixen.

Taya Valkyrie & The Renegade Twins defeated Trish Adora & Lady Frost & Kiera Hogan.

Mercedes Martinez & Diamante defeated Leyla Hirsh & Rachael Ellering.

Red Velvet defeated Alex Gracia.

Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor defeated The Boys and The Infantry.

ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher defeated Willie Mack.

Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander & Lee Johnson defeated Gringo Loco & The Workhorsemen.