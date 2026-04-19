Roman Reigns Makes Bold Statement About His Place In WWE

Top WWE star Roman Reigns spoke with Michael Cole about various topics, noting that the company has a different feel when he is around.

Reigns said, “I’ve always felt that way. This is my family’s business. It didn’t always feel that way for everybody else. I think it took me a little while to get comfortable. It took me a little while to find my way, but when someone’s meant to do something — I don’t like to use it because everybody says, ‘I was born for this.’ I was really born for this. It’s not something that I just dreamed of. This is a stronger power than just my plans. This is God’s plans. To put me and my family in this position, to have all of us in the same company, to be a part of this like 0.0001% fraternity. To be in the elite of the elite live performers? This is what I’m meant to do.”

On holding the record for most WrestleMania main events:

“Well, I don’t wanna sound like a broken record, but that’s my legacy. That’s my MO. When I say — I used to yell at the twins all the time, you know what I mean? ‘We’re representing our family.’ Everything that we do, every breath we take is a representation of our legacy, of what we’ve done on this earth. So for me to have 11 WrestleMania main events, it’s just something I’m extremely proud of. That’s what I put on my mantle to just sit there and remind me of how I represented our family at the highest level. To lift our legacy up, to lift the standard of performance, to dominate the scene, and to own the industry that my family is so heavily involved in.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)