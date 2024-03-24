Roman Reigns On Who Should Induct Paul Heyman Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show to talk about a number of topics including who should induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Reigns said, “That sounds like double pay to me. We have to think of the business side here. I’ll speak for the Wiseman and say we’ll take a double pay. Whoever does it, they need to be authentic. They need to tell their story of Paul. There is going to be a lot of facts and history you can lay down with the Wiseman, all the way from the beginnings with the giant phone to being the advocate to being my special counsel. Whoever does it just needs to be themselves and tell the truth. Paul is an incredible man, an unbelievable man. What he’s done in this business and his personal life. I know well because I work with him and am good friends with him. I have the utmost respect for him. Nobody deserves a Hall of Fame induction more than him. Paul is like a performance enhancer. He’s like a PED. He makes you feel more comfortable. He knows what it’s like to be on the marquee. He’s worked around it and in it his whole life. He knows how to say those little things. It’s like a director, you’re about to go into this huge monologue and he hits you with a couple things to put the skin on to where you can feel the true emotions of that moment and be authentic.”

