Roman Reigns Reaches Out To Autistic Fan After School Bullying

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has delivered a touching message of support to a young autistic fan who was reportedly subjected to bullying at school.

Video footage circulating on social media shows Reigns personally addressing the fan after learning about an alleged incident involving other students. According to an Instagram post, the young fan was punched and had his headphones stolen by a group of children at school.

After hearing about the situation, Reigns recorded a special video message offering encouragement and reassuring the fan that he had the support of both the Tribal Chief and WWE. “You already know who it is. It’s your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, here, and I just wanted to stop by, check in on you, man. A little birdie told me that you’ve been having a little bit of trouble, man. You’re going through some stuff at school. Some of the kids are bullying you, and I just want you to know that me and all your friends here at WWE are with you.

I know it can be tough, man. Life really can. But I just want you to know that we’re thinking about you. Keep your head up. Just know that you are the man. You are a good, good kid. We know you mean the best. But we just want to reward you for all the support you send our way, and we want you to understand that we’re supporting you as well.

I’m going to do my very best to make it happen And whenever WWE is coming near you, you’re going to be at that show, and trust me, you’re going to have some Tribal Chief tickets, baby, and they’re going to be the best seats in the house. So, make sure you enjoy yourself, and I’m going to keep tabs on you to make sure everything’s all good, man. Keep your head up.”

In addition to offering words of encouragement, Reigns expressed his intention to arrange special tickets for the fan whenever WWE holds an event nearby, promising some of the best seats in the arena.

The WWE star also assured the youngster that he would continue checking on his well-being.

The gesture highlights Reigns’ connection with his supporters beyond the wrestling ring, as he took time to reach out to a fan experiencing a difficult situation and remind him that he was not alone.