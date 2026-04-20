Roman Reigns Sends Message To Oba Femi After Big Win

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns participated in the WrestleMania 42 Night Two post-show on Sunday, where he discussed various topics, including Oba Femi’s victory and calling him out.

Reigns said, “Oba had a big night. [Crowd Chanting “Oba’s Gonna Kill You”] Oba, you going to kill me? So you seem still a little fresh in this business. You did a big thing tonight, but I done that many times. And I done that with a title on the line. I did it, I took it, I defended it. Let’s see how you do through the summer. Let’s see how you do. And then we’ll know if you can step up to the greatest of all time.”

On where he’s taking WWE:

“I’m going to take y’all to Monday Night Raw tomorrow night. I’ll see y’all tomorrow night, that’s where I’ll see you. All this part-time crap? We’re going to fix that. Y’all better make some room, because y’all going to see my ass all summer.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)