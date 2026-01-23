Roman Reigns Set For 2026 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

“The OTC” is headed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this month.

And he’s got his sights set on the top spot on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” later this year in Las Vegas.

On the January 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, a video package aired to officially announce that Roman Reigns has declared for the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

The WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event is scheduled to take place on January 31.

