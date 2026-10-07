Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Roman Reigns Set For October 19 Episode Of WWE RAW

By
James Hetfield
-
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns | WWE

WWE announced on its Twitter (X) account that World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns of The Bloodline will be appearing on the October 19th episode of RAW. This event will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. So far, Reigns’ appearance is the only confirmed announcement for the show, which will air on Netflix.

WWE wrote, “Just announced! World Heavyweight Champion @WWERomanReigns will be live at #WWERaw in San Diego. https://bit.ly/4hLi51A”

Reigns is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at WWE Money in the Bank this weekend. He has not been announced for next week’s RAW episode, which will take place at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved