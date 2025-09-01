Roman Reigns Written Off WWE TV After Brutal Attack At Clash In Paris

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Paris, France, announcer Michael Cole delivered a major injury update on Roman Reigns and his special counsel, Paul Heyman, stemming from the shocking events that closed out the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

Cole confirmed that Reigns has suffered multiple fractured ribs as a result of the post-match assault by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. WWE has announced that Reigns is out of action indefinitely.

The injuries followed Reigns’ victory over Reed at Clash in Paris. After the match, The Vision launched a savage two-on-one beatdown. Breakker speared Reigns through the announce table and again on the entranceway, while Reed delivered three consecutive Tsunami splashes — two of which came while Reigns was strapped to a stretcher.

Cole also provided an update on Paul Heyman, revealing he suffered a larynx contusion. The injury came earlier in the night when Reigns locked his longtime advisor in a guillotine choke inside the ring. The storyline leaves open the possibility that Heyman may be unable to speak when he eventually returns to WWE television.

According to reports, the angle serves as the storyline mechanism to write Roman Reigns off WWE programming for several months. Reigns, under his real name Joe Anoa’i, is set to begin filming the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, in which he has been cast as the legendary villain Akuma. The film, co-produced by Legendary and Capcom, is scheduled for release in 2026.

For those who missed it, WWE Raw results (September 1, 2025) are now available, featuring the fallout from Clash in Paris and the heated CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch confrontation.