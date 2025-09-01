WWE returns from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France, live at 2/1c on Netflix today, Monday, September 1, 2025, for the post-WWE Clash In Paris episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

On tap for today’s show is an update on Roman Reigns after he was taken out on a stretcher on Sunday, an announcement regarding the WWE Women’s World Championship, plus in-ring action including The New Day & Grayson Waller vs. The War Raiders & Penta, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane, as well as Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 1, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 2-4:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 1, 2025

Updates to begin at approximately 2/1c. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Raw results from Paris, France.