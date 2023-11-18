Ronda Rousey Backstage At Tonight’s AEW Shows In Inglewood, CA.

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

AEW fans … “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is in the house!

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision and Rampage live shows tonight at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., UFC women’s pioneer and former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has been spotted backstage.

