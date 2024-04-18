Ruby Soho Reveals She Is Pregnant After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

After AEW Dynamite ended this week, Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker participated in an in-ring segment. Soho revealed that she was pregnant, and Parker responded by kissing her.

While Soho and Parker have been in a relationship on television, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com stated that the pregnancy is legitimate. Soho last wrestled at the February 7th Rampage taping.

