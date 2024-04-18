Ruby Soho Reveals She Is Pregnant After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

After AEW Dynamite ended this week, Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker participated in an in-ring segment. Soho revealed that she was pregnant, and Parker responded by kissing her.
While Soho and Parker have been in a relationship on television, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com stated that the pregnancy is legitimate. Soho last wrestled at the February 7th Rampage taping.
Ruby Soho announces she is pregnant during a segment with Angelo Parker taped for #AEWRampage after #AEWDynamite went off the air 😲 pic.twitter.com/XkZ487fIWf
