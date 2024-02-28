Rumor Killer On A New AEW Dynamite Logo Coming Soon

There have been reports circulating online about a new Dynamite logo being introduced soon.

A new Dynamite logo appears in a video on the AEW website promoting ticket sales for their return to Winnipeg on May 1st.

Tony Khan recently announced that there will be a new set following the Revolution pay-per-view. We can expect changes to Collision as well. The post-Revolution Dynamite marks the company’s return to Boston, and Mercedes Mone is expected to make her debut at this show.

According to Andrew Zarian of Wrestling Observer and the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, the logo shown below is simply a variant used for shows in Canada.

variant for the Canada shows — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) February 27, 2024

You can check out the logo below: