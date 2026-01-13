Rumors Of WWE Royal Rumble Postponement Debunked

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) is poised to be a historic occasion, as it will be the first time one of WWE’s marquee events takes place outside the United States.

Scheduled for Saturday, January 31st, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a new stadium is currently being constructed specifically for this event. The status of the stadium’s completion has been a topic of discussion on social media recently.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, construction on the venue is still ongoing and far from complete. This has led to rumors that this year’s Royal Rumble might be postponed by a few weeks due to delays in construction of the outdoor arena in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

However, PWInsider.com has debunked these rumors, stating that they are not true. The report also noted that multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed that construction is “very close” to completion.

As anticipated, the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE will feature top WWE Superstars, and both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are expected to be star-studded.

The event has already generated significant interest, with 750,000 fans reportedly entering the virtual queue before tickets went on sale.