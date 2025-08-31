Rusev Credits AEW Experience For Boosting Confidence Ahead Of WWE Return

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, WWE star Rusev opened up about his time in AEW and what he took away from the experience.

Rusev said, “I learned that I’m the best in the world. I was there for a few years, I beat up quite a few people, and I gained my confidence way more than I had before in WWE, all the experience from the years before.”

He continued, “What I’ve been taught by John Cena, by the Big Show, by all these great, amazing superstars that I fought in WWE, I had to put to the test when I was in AEW.”

Rusev added, “I had to use everything I’ve learned. After I did that, after I experimented, after I saw that I’m the best one there, I thought it was time to come back, no doubt, because I still have the goal to be a World Heavyweight Champion here in WWE.”

Rusev debuted in AEW in 2020 under the name Miro and enjoyed multiple high-profile rivalries during his run, including a reign as TNT Champion.

He made his surprise return to WWE earlier this year and is currently locked in a feud with Sheamus, with the two set to clash in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match this Sunday at Clash in Paris.