Russell Crowe Wants To Team With Drew McIntyre At WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has revealed that Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has expressed interest in making an appearance in WWE, including the possibility of teaming with him at WrestleMania.

During an appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, McIntyre discussed his recent Hollywood projects and was asked whether any of his co-stars could potentially transition into a wrestling role as a manager or performer.

McIntyre revealed that Crowe, whom he worked alongside on The Last Druid, has already discussed several ideas for appearing in WWE. “Russell was legitimately talking about he wanted to do something a couple of times,” McIntyre said. “He got all excited about us doing something together on the same team, and talked about, like, WrestleMania or whatever.”

According to McIntyre, Crowe even suggested developing a villainous pairing, complete with an additional character serving as their assistant. “And he talked about us having a manager, like an assistant, kind of lackey. It was more of a heel thing he was coming up with, and he had some great ideas. He’s willing to do it. We have to talk about with the bosses about the numbers, because I’m assuming he’s not cheap.”

Although McIntyre made it clear that no agreement has been reached, his comments suggest that Crowe would be open to exploring a WWE appearance if the appropriate arrangements could be made.

McIntyre also identified another co-star whom he expects to bring into a wrestling ring before pursuing anything further with Crowe.

The former WWE Champion revealed that Chase, who plays the lead character Adam in the upcoming WWE and ReelShort microdrama Agent of Shadows, is someone he intends to work with in the ring. “He’s somebody that I will legitimately be getting in the ring very soon, because I told him, ‘You’ve got no choice. You’re getting in the ring with me.’ So he’s the first one we’re going to see in the ring as the lead from Agent of Shadows. And I’ll work on Russell afterwards.”

McIntyre also reflected on how his working relationship with Crowe developed.

The two initially met while working on the upcoming Highlander reboot, which features McIntyre as Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill’s character.

Crowe subsequently offered McIntyre a role in The Last Druid, although the WWE star admitted that he initially believed the opportunity was too good to be true. “He’s like, ‘Russell Crowe wants you in a movie.’ I was like, ‘I’m sure he does,’ and hung up. And turns out, turns out he actually did,” McIntyre recalled.

McIntyre joined the cast of The Last Druid in June, with filming taking place in Spain over the summer.

In August, Crowe shared an update indicating that production was nearing completion and praised McIntyre, describing him as a “Good lad. Salt of the earth.”

Meanwhile, McIntyre has remained absent from WWE in-ring competition since losing to Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 42 on April 18.

His next screen appearance will come in Agent of Shadows, which is scheduled to premiere on ReelShort on October 23.

While the possibility of McIntyre and Crowe teaming together at WrestleMania remains purely an idea at this stage, McIntyre’s comments indicate that the Academy Award-winning actor has genuine interest in becoming involved with WWE.