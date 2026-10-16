Shawn Spears Brings Back Popular “Perfect 10” Entrance Theme

WWE NXT Superstar Shawn Spears surprised fans by bringing back his popular “Perfect 10” entrance theme during a recent NXT live event in Canada.

Spears used the familiar music at the October 15, 2026, NXT live event in Kitchener, Ontario, ahead of an eight-man tag team match.

The match saw Spears join forces with Shiloh Hill, Tavion Heights and Tony D’Angelo to take on BirthRight.

The entrance was a throwback to Spears’ previous WWE NXT run, when he competed under the name Tye Dillinger and became a fan favorite with his “Perfect 10” gimmick.

The character, which gained popularity beginning in 2015, became closely associated with Spears during his original stint with the brand.

Since returning to WWE in 2024, Spears has adopted a different presentation and established The Culling faction, which currently includes Niko Vance and Izzi Dame.

His decision to use the old entrance music at the Kitchener event has raised questions about whether WWE could be considering a return to elements of his former character. However, there has been no indication that the “Perfect 10” gimmick is officially returning to NXT television.

For now, it remains unclear whether Spears’ nostalgic entrance was a one-night occurrence specifically for the live event or a potential sign of changes to his character moving forward.