Samantha Irvin Talks About Being Compared To Past WWE Ring Announcer Lilian Garcia

Samantha Irvin has been the voice of WWE Monday Night Raw for some time now.

With her being one of the few female voices of the historic weekly WWE program, the comparisons to Lilian Garcia are going to come.

During a recent appearance on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet,” Irvin addressed the comparisons to the aforementioned past female WWE ring announcer.

“She came to a SmackDown last year and we met and I was nervous, but she was all ‘You’re doing such a great job. You’re really killing it,'” she said. “And we exchanged numbers and I got a little mushy on her. I let her know ‘Oh, I love you.’ She was just so great and she told me ‘Hit me up anytime.’”

Irvin continued, “Every day [there are comparisons.] Every single day and it makes me so proud. I dreamed of that. When I saw Lillian sing the National Anthem, on television, acapella, live, in the saddest point in our country in my lifetime [referring to Garcia’s performance on the post-9/11 SmackDown] I was just ‘Wow, there’s singing in wrestling.’ There’s singing in wrestling. Everybody is standing there listening to her and I never forgot that.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to SEScoops.com for transcribing the above quotes.