Scarlett & Shotzi React To Co-Hosting WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023

Scarlett and Shotzi had a blast co-hosting night one of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

During this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, the two spoke about their work as the co-hosts for this year’s two-night special holiday-themed event.

“I knew I had a lot to live up to, because Shotzi has been the best host of all time for Halloween Havoc,” Scarlett said. “I wanted to make sure we put everything into it with all the costumes and makeup.”

Shotzi added, “It was really cool to see the women shine [on Tuesday night].”

When asked if they’d do it again, Scarlett responded, “You love Halloween. You’re so passionate about it…[I’d do it again] in a heartbeat.”

Check out the complete episode of WWE’s The Bump at YouTube.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.