Scott D’Amore Weighs In On WWE Holding WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia

Former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore recently spoke with Uncrowned on a variety of topics, including WWE’s decision to host WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

D’Amore said, “Obviously, the announcement of WrestleMania going to Saudi Arabia in 2027 has not been warmly received by fans.”

He continued, “This was probably inevitable — Saudi has been throwing more and more money at sports in general, and at TKO’s (ever-expanding) corner of the sports world in particular. We need to wait and see what this means for the biggest wrestling show of 2027 — there are rumors WWE will hold only one WrestleMania night in Saudi and hold the other in the U.S. That’s certainly the hope of much of the entire industry in North America. WrestleMania week has long been the biggest week of business for WrestleCon, the Collective and literally dozens of other promotions that have followed ‘Mania around the U.S. for the past few decades.”

D’Amore added, “Again, we wait to see what the reality is, but if one night is in the U.S., that’s a huge void other promotions can fill. It would be ironic if someone else ran a major event and took advantage of WWE abandoning the traditional WrestleMania market.”