Scott Steiner Opens Up About WCW Heel Turn On Rick Steiner

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner attended Geek’d Con, where he participated in a panel hosted by Lex Nash from Gabe’s Cave.

During the discussion, he covered various topics, including turning on his brother, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, in WCW.

Scott Steiner said, “He was just dead weight, man. [chuckles] No, it was it was a good time. Because we had wrestled everybody there was to wrestle, whether it was WCW or WWF. And it was just — the timing was right. It was time to, because there was really nobody else for us to wrestle and plus that was something new that was going to be a challenge for me. So no, it was it was a great time. And it had to be done, I thought. Because you know, there’s nothing worse than get being stale.”

On Hulk Hogan’s passing:

“I never really saw eye to eye with Hogan, but it’s — you know, it’s still sad that he’s gone. Its always sucks when somebody dies and — because he was a part of some momentum-shifting events in wrestling. When he first when he did the Rocky movie, and that’s where I first got introduced to him. But no, I — as much as I didn’t get [along with him] at some points, he was great for wrestling. And you know, it’s like — it always sucks when someone dies. So, I hate it.”

You can check out Scott Steiner’s comments in the video below.

