Sean Waltman Reflects On The DX Invasion Angle In 1998, Reveals His Favorite Tag Team Partner

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including the time DX tried to invade WCW Nitro in Norfolk, Virginia back on April 27th, 1998.

Waltman said, “It would be when we invaded Nitro in Norfolk. It was just such a mind-blowing thing to do at the time. No one had really done that. I didn’t do a lot of thinking – what happens if we do get inside. I was just like, ‘Let’s get inside. [laughs’]”

His favorite tag team partner in the company.

“It’s aged very well. In my opinion — I say this with all humility — I think that myself and Kane as the greatest odd couple tag team ever in wrestling. I really do.” “He’s my favorite partner. Whenever I see that comparison it makes me happy.”

