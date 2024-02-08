Seth Rollins Admits Becky Lynch Is Better Than Him On The Mic: “She’s Better, No Doubt”

Becky Lynch is “The Man” when it comes to her microphone skills.

Even Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will admit it.

During a recent appearance on “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” on ESPN, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion admitted that his wife, Becky Lynch, is a better talker than him and in his opinion, among the best talkers of all-time.

“She’s a better promo than me,” Rollins said. “Hands down.”

He continued, “She’s the best female talker by a mile, and one of the best talkers there has ever been, in my opinion, in this game. She’s a better promo than me, no doubt.”

Check out the complete Seth “Freakin'” Rollins interview at Apple.com, or via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.