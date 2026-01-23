Seth Rollins Breaks Silence On Logan Paul Taking His Spot In The Vision

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recently spoke with GQ for a new interview.

While talking with the popular media outlet, Rollins addressed the possibility of The Shield reuniting, as well as Logan Paul joining The Vision on WWE Raw in his absence.

The following are some of the highlights.

On keeping his eye on the scene on WWE Raw and Logan Paul joining The Vision: “Shoulder surgery.. four months, five months, six months, seven months, these things are tricky. I will say, rehab is going quite well. I’ve been keeping my eye on Monday Night Raw, watching The Vision. It’s not been great. Logan Paul? Come on. I don’t know how it’s gonna unfold, but I can tell you this, it’s likely not going to be pretty for anyone that has crossed us.”

On the possibility of another Shield reunion: “Well, not a lot of love lost between myself and Roman Reigns. Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley, not currently with the company. Don’t know if he’s ever coming back. I would say chances are very slim. Maybe one day there will be a Hall of Fame induction where all three of us will be in the same place at the same time.”