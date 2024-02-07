Seth Rollins Calls Vince McMahon Sexual Trafficking & Assault Allegations “A Disgusting Situation”

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins continues to make the media rounds this week.

In addition to his appearance on “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion also stopped by “The Maggie and Perloff Show” on CBS Sports Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the latter appearance, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” was asked for his thoughts on the ongoing lawsuit filed against WWE as a result of Vince McMahon’s sexual trafficking and assault accusations.

“It’s awful,” a very blunt Rollins stated. “It’s terrible.”

He continued, but didn’t offer much else in the way of a reaction past confirming his disgust and hatred over the ordeal as a whole.

“I hate it,” he said. “It’s a disgusting situation.”

