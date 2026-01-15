Seth Rollins Gives Update On Shoulder Injury And WWE Return Timeline

Seth Rollins has been sidelined since suffering a torn rotator cuff at Crown Jewel in October, but signs of progress continue to emerge as he works toward a potential return in time for WrestleMania 42 this April.

The Visionary underwent surgery roughly three months ago and recently sat down with Complex News for a new interview alongside his wife, reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. During the conversation, Rollins offered an honest update on where he currently stands in his recovery.

“It’s coming along. It’s coming along. I had surgery about almost three months now. So, I can do most normal things, like wash my hair and scratch my armpit and all those things. So, it’s good. I still got time. I don’t know exactly when we’re gonna come back but, I’m making progress in the right direction.”

While his shoulder continues to heal, Rollins also reflected on the less-visible injuries that have taken a toll on him throughout his career—particularly chronic pain that doesn’t always make headlines.

“Last year, my neck was destroying me. That was really bad. I had the low back stuff… when I was World Heavyweight Champion for the first time. That was a really rough stretch, where I would land wrong like one time and I felt like I couldn’t do anything for weeks. That was a struggle.”

That neck pain overlapped with one of WWE’s most memorable storylines of the past year—when Rollins infamously faked a knee injury during Saturday Night’s Main Event in July. Dubbed the “Ruse of the Century,” the angle ultimately led to his Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam and will be explored in WWE: Unreal Season Two, which premieres Tuesday, January 20 on Netflix.

Rollins clarified that while the knee injury was part of the storyline, the pain he was dealing with at the time was very real.

“During the summer last year… I couldn’t go 30 seconds without fidgeting. I had to get in a different position, I had to jam my thumb into my neck. I mean, it was not fun and then I had to try to go to work and wrestle and be normal and stuff like that.”

Despite pushing through injuries throughout his career, Rollins admitted that the hardest moments aren’t related to wrestling at all—but to fatherhood. He spoke emotionally about how injuries have affected his ability to be present with his young daughter.

“Seeing her disappointed is the worst feeling in the world. I can get through wrestling stuff, whatever. But seeing my daughter disappointed and the sadness on her face, because daddy can’t pick her up, that hurts. That sticks with you.”

While no official return date has been set, Rollins’ comments paint a picture of steady progress—and a veteran performer balancing the realities of recovery, family, and the long road back to the ring.