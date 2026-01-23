Seth Rollins Names His WWE GOAT

WWE star Seth Rollins discussed several topics with Men’s Health, including his pick for the greatest of all time in WWE.

Rollins said, “Shawn Michaels. I think he’s generally generally regarded — as you know, his promo wasn’t the — he’s not a Ric Flair or Roddy Piper. But in-ring, I think, [he’s] generally regarded as maybe the greatest of all time? People would argue, some arguments for Eddie Guerrero. Probably Tiger Mask from Japan, Dynamite Kid might float in there a little bit. Kurt Angle, people love as well. But I think Shawn is sort of — he was ahead of the time, and he was a pioneer for guys like me. If you look at what Shawn was doing in the ’90s on at a high level, him and Bret Hart who was another guy that was generally looked at as smaller during the Hogan years. Bret was a technician, but Shawn could do it all. Shawn could brawl, he could fly, he could be a technician, he could do anything you wanted him to. He was a kind of a jack of all trades.”

On Michaels being a blueprint for modern wrestling:

“I think you look at modern wrestling now, and that’s sort of the archetype for what you have to be to be successful. Either you have to be like super-focused and great at one thing, or you have to be a Shawn Michaels and sort of a jack of all trades. And I think he was probably the first guy that I looked at and I said, ‘I’m not going to be a giant. Like, I’m not going to be Hogan.’ Hogan was cool to like, ‘Oh wow, there’s a real-life superhero.’ But Shawn was the first guy that I looked at and was like, ‘Wait, I think I could do that. He can do that and he looks like a star and looks credible and well, I can do that, too.’”

