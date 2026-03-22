Seth Rollins Opens Up About Breakthrough Moment In WWE Career

WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with The Boston Herald about various topics, including his breakthrough moment at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2014.

During this event, he won the prestigious Money in the Bank briefcase, which granted him a future opportunity to compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins said, “The chair into Roman Reigns’ back a month or two prior to that was my first breakout moment, but as a singles competitor in the ring, the Money in the Bank contract was huge. I remember standing above the ladder at TD Garden, holding the briefcase over my head after I pulled it off the chain. I soaked in that moment and the totality of it. I knew my career was going in a whole new direction. There is a lot of weight to that match. When you grab that briefcase, it’s not just winning another match—you’re being christened as the next big thing. All day long, I remember wondering, ‘Is it really going to happen?’ That was a big early moment in WWE career. I remember walking away with the briefcase feeling like I was on top of the world.”

On returning to Boston for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW:

“It’s where it all started for me. WWE has a long history with the city, and it’s an important stop for us. It’s a great sports city and a great wrestling city, and we get to go to the Kowloon after the show, which is like a sanctuary for us. I have a special affinity for Boston.”