Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Relationship With The Rock

WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on the Delivering Happiness podcast with Nick Turturro to discuss various topics, including his experience working with WWE legend The Rock.

Rollins said, “You know, the wrestling The Rock in one of the main events of WrestleMania is pretty wild. I think it was one of those things where, you know, when you get into the business, I think, or any sort of industry like that, you kind of like, oh, what are my dreams? What are my goals? What are the things I would love to do? And there’s like a list of people that you might want to get in the ring with. But The Rock was long retired before I got to WWE. You know, he’d been out of the game. Hadn’t wrestled a match in 10 years, at least by the time I got to WWE. I think he retired in 2002ish. Kind of did a little bit after that, but I came in 2012, you know. So, it was like uh that was not even in my realm of possibility. So, when he came back for us leading into WrestleMania 40 a couple years ago and kind of got involved in our story, and it became apparent that we were going to have this tag match, it was pretty shocking and in a good way.”

On learning The Rock’s process:

“I was just so I was you know what I was interested in the most was his process cuz I’m like here’s a guy who’s done it all. He’s done everything not just in our business but in Hollywood. is the biggest movie star in the world, and he’s coming back to do a WrestleMania match with us. Like, why, you know, what’s your process? Why do you want to do this? What are you thinking about as we’re putting the story together? And like, how does what you’ve done now translate to what we’re doing here? It was really fascinating. I got to know him on a on a bit of a personal level as well. And that was extremely beneficial for me. He’s just such a good guy. I consider him a bit of a mentor now. He was kind enough to have my family and I to his Moana 2 premiere out in Hawaii. Brought us to the resort there, and we were able to hang out and see the thing on the lawn. My daughter, she’s five, she loved it. She was four at the time. Thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

On how The Rock is a good person:

“So, you know, when you meet somebody like that who doesn’t have to do any of these things, he doesn’t have to come back to WWE and wrestle. He doesn’t have to offer these types of things to you and your family, but he does. Doesn’t do anything for him. It literally, you know what I mean? It’s not nothing. There’s no like return investment. There’s no reason for that. No, he just does it because he’s a good person, and I think he, you know, people in his position get a bad rap sometimes, and he himself gets a bad rap. It’s all bull****. He’s a good dude. He’s a good guy, and I’m probably blowing off some heat here between me and him. But he’s a really good guy and uh like he’s someone I’d like to have a Yuengling with or in his situation some tequila. He’s a Teremana guy.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)