Seth Rollins Reacts To Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk At WrestleMania 42

Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk potentially headlining WrestleMania 42, expressing both pride and personal frustration.

Speaking to BostonHerald.com, Rollins emphasized how important it is to him that the World Heavyweight Championship is positioned in the main event spotlight.

“I’m extremely proud that in all likelihood the world heavyweight championship is going to be featured as the main event Night Two of WrestleMania, which in my opinion is the true main event of WrestleMania. Roman talked down about it as if it were a second-tier title when it was introduced, and so did a lot of other people. I felt it was extremely important that our world championship wasn’t monopolized by a guy who wasn’t going to be there enough to help elevate the talent with that title – and that’s Roman. He took the part-time schedule and he’s earned that right. On the other hand, we needed a world championship that was going to be represented every week on the Raw brand, one that would allow new stars to be created. So I’m very proud that that belt will be in the main event of WrestleMania.”

At the same time, Rollins admitted there is a personal element of disappointment given who is involved in the match.

“It is bittersweet that I’m not the one taking it into the main event of WrestleMania. It’s actually my most-hated rival, CM Punk, against Roman Reigns. The irony is not lost on me.”