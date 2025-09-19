Seth Rollins Reveals He Has “A Couple Of Years Left” On WWE Contract

Reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has shed light on his future in professional wrestling, confirming that he has a couple of years left on his current WWE contract.

Appearing on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Rollins admitted he has started to think about life after a full-time in-ring career, citing his desire to spend more time with his young family.

“I don’t know if I want to do it into my 50s. I have a couple of years left on my contract in WWE. My daughter is four-and-a-half, almost five. I wouldn’t mind spending some extra time with her in a few years,” Rollins said.

While he acknowledged the physical toll of wrestling, he made it clear that stepping away from the ring entirely is not something he envisions. “We’ll see what happens. I love this business; I’ve given my entire life to it, it’s given me a great life. I met my wife through this business, I have my daughter because I met my wife through this business. I’m able to provide jobs at my wrestling school down in Iowa for other people. I’ve built a mini-empire out of this industry. I imagine in some capacity I will stay involved one way or another for as long as I can.”

Despite contemplating his long-term future, Rollins remains firmly at the top of WWE. He is set to headline the inaugural Wrestlepalooza premium live event this Saturday, September 20, teaming with his wife Becky Lynch against CM Punk and AJ Lee in a high-profile mixed tag match.

Rollins’ résumé in WWE is already among the most decorated of his generation. Since debuting on the main roster in 2012 as part of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, he has become a multi-time world champion, capturing the WWE Championship twice and the Universal Championship twice. He has also won the Money in the Bank contract, the Royal Rumble, and headlined WrestleMania, solidifying himself as one of WWE’s defining stars of the past decade.