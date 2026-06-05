Seth Rollins Reveals Why WrestleMania 42 Was So Frustrating For Him

WWE star Seth Rollins spoke with Big Nick Turturro on Delivering Happiness about various topics, including the challenges he faced during WrestleMania 42.

Rollins said, “WrestleMania this year was a bit tricky for me, man. So, I tore my rotator cuff back in October when I was holding that title. I lost it. I had to give the title up. Didn’t get beat in the match for it. I had to forfeit it because I had to get surgery on my rotator. So I was out for five months. In the interim, CM Punk wins the title. Takes it into WrestleMania, and he’s wrestling, in the main event, mind you, my other rival, this fella named Roman Reigns. So you’ve got two of my worst enemies fighting each other for my title in my main event, and I have to watch that. I have to swallow that. So, it’s really difficult for me to feel any which way other than disgusted by the result.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)