Seth Rollins Speaks Out About His Pulled WWE SummerSlam Match with Matt Riddle

WWE initially announced a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins for the SummerSlam card, but the match was nixed just days before the event. WWE did a storyline injury in which they stated that Riddle suffered a stinger as a result of Rollins’ attack on Raw.

SummerSlam did include a brawl segment. The match was nixed because WWE wanted to save it for a later date, which is today’s Clash at the Castle event.

Rollins discussed his feelings about the decision with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani.

“Okay, we could use a few more weeks to build this story as it was, but yeah, they made the choice to ax our match and make sure all the other matches were maximized with time and story and all that. Totally understood that and respected that. I was a little upset that we advertised the match and not given it to them. At the level I have been performing for the last year, I felt like a bit of a slap in the face as a performer that I wasn’t able to be on what is essentially the second biggest show of the year for us.”

Riddle was asked if the decision made him feel disrespected:

“Of course. I think anybody in my position who takes pride in what they do would think there’s gotta be a little bit of disrespect felt there. Did I go about it the right way? Maybe, maybe not…The tweet.”

He stated that when he learned of the decision, he was not pleased and knew about it a few days before the announcement. Rollins then addressed the out-of-character statement:

“I feel bad for people who wanted to see the match who had paid money to maybe to see that match, specifically that we had been building towards a few weeks and had been advertising it for a week or two. I felt the need to control my own narrative, so to speak, in that regard.”

Rollins also opened up about his real-life issues with Riddle.

You can check out the complete interview below:



